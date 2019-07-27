Icollege (ASX:ICT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 388,280 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Icollege Company Profile (ASX:ICT)

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

