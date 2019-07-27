IBERIABANK’s (IBKC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Iberia Capital

Iberia Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBKC. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $335,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,593. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

