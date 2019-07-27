Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been given a C$17.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSE. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.38.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

HSE traded down C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$10.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,968. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.36 and a 1-year high of C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.