Huntington National Bank Sells 196 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

COP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 6,702,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

