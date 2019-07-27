Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,270. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

