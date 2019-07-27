Huntington National Bank Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,616,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

