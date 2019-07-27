Huntington National Bank Has $57.13 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $57,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $559,646,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after buying an additional 1,700,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $1,184,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,491 shares of company stock valued at $33,096,783. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.85. 1,380,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

