Huntington National Bank Has $47.26 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $47,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.47.

ORLY stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.79. 553,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.02. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $298.11 and a 12 month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

