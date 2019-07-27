Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $935,021.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

