Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,081 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,352,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

