Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,025. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

