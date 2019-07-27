Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HUD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 160,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Hudson has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.08 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 25.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

