Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:HUD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 160,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Hudson has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74.
Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.08 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
