HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $14.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.62 billion. HP posted sales of $14.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.42 billion to $59.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $59.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77. HP has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in HP by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

