Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE HLI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. 688,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $136,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 259.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

