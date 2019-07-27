Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.
NYSE HLI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. 688,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 259.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
