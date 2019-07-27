Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after buying an additional 557,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $173.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,767. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

