Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,079,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,228. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.