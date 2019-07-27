Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,079,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

