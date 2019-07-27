Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.74 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

