Hexx (HXX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Hexx coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Hexx has a market cap of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,504.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.02190915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00933533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.17 or 0.03235325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00840685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00728271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00201646 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

