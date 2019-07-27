Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 206,694 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $34,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Hess by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hess by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hess by 8,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Hess by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 2,094,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,736 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Shares of HES traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,243. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,590,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $4,250,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $9,196,837. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.