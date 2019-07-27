Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. 2,638,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hess has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,319.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $4,250,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Hess by 170.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

