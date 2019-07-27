Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $659.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

