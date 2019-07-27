Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

