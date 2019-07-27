HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

