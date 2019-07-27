HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.67 ($51.94).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €43.80 ($50.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €52.65 ($61.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.