HeartBout Reaches Market Capitalization of $254,125.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $254,125.00 and $6,658.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00293733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.01590473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023884 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000602 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.