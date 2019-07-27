Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.82. 1,609,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,510,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,809,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,633,000 after buying an additional 1,174,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after buying an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,922,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,080,000 after buying an additional 171,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,128,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

