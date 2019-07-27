Head to Head Contrast: SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and DNB ASA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB ASA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A DNB ASA/S 34.08% 11.23% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and DNB ASA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 4.19 $62.90 million N/A N/A DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.35 $2.98 billion N/A N/A

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

