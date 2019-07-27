Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.28 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00293003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.01584052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1 . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

