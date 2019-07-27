Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,256 shares of company stock worth $33,754,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

