Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 6,971,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

