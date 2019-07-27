Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.70. Hardide shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 18,946 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Hardide alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.