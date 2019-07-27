Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 3.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sony by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 45.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 171,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2,127.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,040.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

