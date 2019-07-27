Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 832 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 704,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,133. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.