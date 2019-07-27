Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,848 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,811,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,040,000 after purchasing an additional 214,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 4,398,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

