Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 517,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

