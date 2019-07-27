Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $18.25. 10,525,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.67%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

