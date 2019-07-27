Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 859,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,122. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

