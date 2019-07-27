Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in WP Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,286. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.47. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

