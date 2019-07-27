Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stephens

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SemGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

