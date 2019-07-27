Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,138,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,429,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,442,547.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. 471,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

