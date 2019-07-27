GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.91.

NASDAQ GWPH traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,706. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 200,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $3,239,879.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

