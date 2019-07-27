GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.91.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.81. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 176.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

