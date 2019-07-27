Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report $309.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $252.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 567.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 468.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPOR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,517,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,035. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

