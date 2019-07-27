Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $205.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.34 million and the lowest is $202.78 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $248.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $716.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.44 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $801.23 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $818.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $69,941.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $548,289.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,702 shares of company stock worth $5,908,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 76.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. 402,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,040. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.18.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

