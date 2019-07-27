GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.00. GSI Technology shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). GSI Technology had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSIT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $158,606.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 933,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Yau sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $85,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $282,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 103.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 53.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.29.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

