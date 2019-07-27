Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 43,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

