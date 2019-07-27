GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $1,415,557. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 118.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

