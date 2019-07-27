Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $565.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.00 million and the lowest is $553.30 million. Groupon posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 232,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,733,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after buying an additional 899,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN remained flat at $$3.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.29. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.