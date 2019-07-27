GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.